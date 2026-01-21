Piqua City Schools congratulates high school grad, defensive coach after Hoosiers win CFP title

PIQUA/BLOOMINGTON, IN — A local city school district has honored a high school graduate and football standout after the Indiana Hoosiers won the College Football Playoff title.

Piqua City Schools congratulated Bryant Haines, Indiana Defensive Coordinator, after the Hoosiers beat Miami, 27-21, to win the school’s first college football national championship on Monday.

The school district said in a social media post that Haines “was an outstanding player” at Piqua High School.

They added that hearing his name along with phrases like “Bryant Haines’ defense can’t be stopped” was exciting and “something to be incredibly proud of as a Piqua community.”

“His success on the national stage is a powerful reminder that being a success-bound Piqua graduate can take many paths,” the social media post said. “Congratulations, Coach Haines! Once an Indian, always an Indian.”

Haines graduated from Piqua High School in 2004.

