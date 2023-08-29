Pilot program extended for crime-fighting tool used by several Miami Valley agencies

MIAMI VALLEY — A pilot program for a tool that allows law enforcement to track and solve crime in real-time using live video feeds has been extended.

the program, Technology Anonymized Law Enforcement Notification (TALEN), was launched in August 2022 and is being piloted by five area police departments — Dayton, Miamisburg, Trotwood and West Carrollton, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, according to a media release.

The program has been extended through June 2024.

Attorney General Dave Yost said that extending the program will allow for more data to be collected and for additional feedback.

TALEN works by utilizing both public and private video feeds already present in the communities, the release states.

Personal doorbell cameras can be added to the network with permission from residents in the pilot area.









