Pilot honors Ohio airmen killed during Operation Epic Fury with flight path drawing

OHIO — An aviation enthusiast took to the sky to honor three service members of the Ohio National Guard killed in a refueler crash on March 12 in western Iraq.

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As previously reported on News Center 7, Captain Curtis Angst, 2014 Wilmington High graduate, Captain Seth Kovaland, and Master Sergeant Tyler Simmons were among six airmen who died in support of “Operation Epic Fury.”

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On March 19, one pilot drew a service member and three headstones in their flight path to honor Angst, Kovaland, and Simmons. Footage from Flightradar24 shows the drawing, which happened north of Columbus.

The fallen airmen were returned to the United States in a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday.

As reported over the weekend, the Ohio National Guard told our news partners at WBNS that plans are underway to bring all three men home to Ohio.

Major John Alex Klinner of Auburn, Alabama, Captain Ariana G. Savino of Covington, Washington, and Technical Sergeant Ashley B. Pruitt of Bardstown, Kentucky, also died in the crash, which happened while the aircraft was over friendly airspace, CBS News reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

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