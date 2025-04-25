The pick is in...Cincinnati Bengals select defensive end with 17th pick in NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, WI — The Cincinnati Bengals looked to bolster their defense with their first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Bengals drafted Shemar Stewart, a defensive end from Texas A&M.

Stewart was a third-team All-SEC player in 2024 and recorded 4.5 sacks in his three years in College Station, Texas.

Stewart joins a Bengals team that is going through a transition period on the defensive side of the ball. The team fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and hired Al Golden to replace him. Golden served as the defensive coordinator for Notre Dame in 2024 and helped lead the Irish to a National Championship appearance where they lost to Ohio State.

The selection of the edge rusher Stewart comes as the Bengals remain in a contract stalemate with star Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL in quarterback sacks last season.

Hendrickson remains under contract for next season, but is seeking a contract extension or trade from the team.

Additionally the Bengals saw starting defensive end, and Cincinnati native, Sam Hubbard retire from football in the off-season.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Bengals picked 17th in the first round after a 9-8 season that saw the team again miss the playoffs, despite a stellar season from the team’s offensive stars in the second half of the year.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group