UPDATE: Cleveland Browns select defensive lineman with 5th pick in NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, WI — UPDATE @ (8:45 p.m.)

After the Cleveland Browns traded picks with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland selected a defensive lineman with the fifth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns chose Mason Graham from Michigan with the 5th pick.

Graham was a first-team All American, first-team All-Big Ten and a finalist for the Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top defender in 2024.

Graham is a native of Mission Viejo, California and played all three of his collegiate seasons at Michigan.

Graham joins a defensive line anchored by star defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett, after initially demanding a trade in the offseason, signed a four-year contract extension in March.

FIRST REPORT @ (8:25 p.m.)

Just seconds after the Tennessee Titans selected Miami (FL) quarterback Cam Ward, news broke the Cleveland Browns had traded the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Browns received several picks from the Jaguars including Jacksonville’s fifth overall pick in the first round, and their second and fourth round picks. Additionally the Browns received the 2026 first round pick from the Jaguars, according to the NFL Draft broadcast and multiple reports.

Jacksonville traded up to get the second pick from Cleveland but also received the Browns’ fourth and sixth round picks in the 2025 Draft.

The Jaguars selected Travis Hunter, a two-way player from Colorado. Hunter, who plays both wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense was the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Browns originally received the second after finishing with a 3-14 record in 2024.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group