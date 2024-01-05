‘Petty attacks;’ Mary McDonald responds to challenge for bid as Republican candidate

TROTWOOD — Former Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald issued a statement after local democrats challenged her bid as a Republican primary candidate for Montgomery County Commission.

McDonald called the challenge “petty attacks.”

“Debbie Lieberman is afraid of a challenge and claims this is her seat. Well, stop with the petty attacks and let’s allow the voters to choose who should be their next County Commissioner. If Ms. Lieberman was managing that billion-dollar budget better, we wouldn’t need such high taxes, there would be better accountability, and our county would be much safer”, shares Mary McDonald.

The protest, detailed in papers filed Thursday by Mohamed Al-Hamdani, Montgomery County Democratic Party chairman, and Brenda Blausser, a Republican, requests a hearing before the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Protest started in Democrat-turned-Republican’s bid to be Republican on ballot for county commission

McDonald was elected to the county Democratic Party Central Committee on May 3, 2022, and resigned her position as Democratic Precinct captain in Trotwood on Nov. 27, 2023, which she confirmed in her statement issued Friday.

McDonald announced her candidacy for the commission seat that same day.

Because she was an elected Central Committee member who was elected at a party primary, she was required by Ohio Revised Code to file a “declaration of intent,” which the filing claims she did not do.

Because of this filing claims “she is not qualified to be placed on the ballot for the 2024 Republican primary election for county commission.”

“I am deeply saddened to know that the Montgomery County Democratic Party has to stoop to this level to deny citizens the opportunity to use their vote to decide who would best represent their interests,” McDonald said.

There is no date set for a hearing.





©2024 Cox Media Group