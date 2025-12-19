Person jumps from 2nd-story window to escape house fire

DAYTON — A person jumped from a second-floor window after a house fire in Dayton early Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton firefighters and officers were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Marathon Avenue on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews arrived and found fire showing from the front of a two-story home.

Firefighters learned that an occupant had jumped from a second-floor window before their arrival, but was reportedly not hurt, according to Assistant Chief Brad French.

No one inside the home was hurt.

DFD Fire Investigations Unit determined that the fire was “incendiary.”

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group