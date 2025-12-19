Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood early Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton firefighters and officers were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Marathon Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man suspected in Brown University shooting and MIT professor’s killing is found dead, officials say
- Firefighters respond to reported two-alarm fire in Darke County
- Officers respond to reported water main break near Miamisburg High School
Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters found a fire on the first floor.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group