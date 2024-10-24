Person flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A person was flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Springfield on Thursday morning.
The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of E. Columbia and N. Yellow Springs Streets and reportedly involved a person in a wheelchair, according to a Springfield Police Division dispatcher.
CareFlight was called to respond, but the severity of the person’s injuries was not initially released.
The crash is under investigation.
News Center 7 has reached out to the Springfield Police Division for more. We’ll provide updates as we learn new information.
