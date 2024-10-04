Person flown to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Greenville

GREENVILLE — A person was flown to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Greenville on Thursday.

Around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Greenville Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle at Wagner Ave and Rhoades Ave.

Upon arrival, an officer found a person with serious injuries and CareFlight was requested at the scene.

The person was flown to the hospital by CareFlight, details on their condition are not available at this time.

The preliminary investigation shows a car was driving southbound on Wagner Ave near Rhoades Ave and got into the turn lane to travel east into the Edison College parking lot.

A motorcycle was traveling northbound on Wagner Ave near the same intersection.

The car turned and the motorcycle collided into the passenger side of the vehicle.

Speed appears to be a possible factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

