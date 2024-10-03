16-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting

COLUMBUS — A 16-year-old girl is dead after what authorities believe to be an accidental shooting at a Columbus home this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Columbus officers were called to the 500 block of South Eureka Avenue, in Columbus’ Hilltop neighborhood, on reports of a shooting late Wednesday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

When they got to the scene, police found Carlie Frizzell suffering from a gunshot wound, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert told WBNS that the 911 caller who reported the shooting said the girl accidentally shot herself in the abdomen.

On Thursday, police said a suspect, who is known to Frizzell, has been identified. They’re withholding that person’s name until the investigation is presented to the prosecutor’s office.

As WBNS reported, police said their initial investigation determined an unintended discharge of a firearm did occur.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



