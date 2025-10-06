Person dies after being hit by two vehicles near Ohio Casino

COLUMBUS — A person was killed after they were hit by two separate vehicles near an Ohio casino Sunday evening.
Around 9:25 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of South High Street on reports of a pedestrian struck near the Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
The person, described as an adult, was crossing South High Street outside of the marked crosswalk when they were first struck by a Ford pickup truck.
The adult was knocked to the ground and struck by a Ford SUV that was not able to avoid the victim, WBNS-10 TV reported.
The adult was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:28 p.m. by the Columbus Division of Fire.
The crash remains under investigation.
