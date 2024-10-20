Person crossing road hit, seriously injured in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A person was seriously hurt after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday around 7:10 a.m. deputies in Harrison Township were called to West Siebenthaler and Free Pike for reports of someone hit by a car.

TRENDING STORIES:

A person was crossing the road when they were hit by a Chrysler 200 with a green light, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

They were taken to the hospital with “severe” injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler was not taken to the hospital.

Deputies said the person had failed to yield to right of way.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



