Pep band honors former ‘beloved’ band director after ‘unexpected passing’

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Northridge Pep Band marched in honor of late teacher and band director Jacob Lorkovic on Saturday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that Lorkovic died unexpectedly on Dec. 30.

Northridge students and staff gathered for a vigil and a moment of silence before the scheduled games, according to a social media post.

Lorkovic began teaching at Northridge Local Schools at the beginning of the year as a teacher and band director, according to a newsletter from the district.

Counseling services will be available on Jan. 5, when students return to school.

