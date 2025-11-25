People seeking addiction treatment services displaced due to federal Medicaid fraud charges

DAYTON — Hundreds of people going through addiction treatment wound up on the street on Monday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Clearview Treatment Services, a drug addiction treatment center, has lost its Medicaid funding due to its owner’s federal charges.

Court documents show that Terry Hill is the owner, despite a prior fraud conviction that prohibited him from operating a business that receives funding from Medicaid.

Daryl Waters and Paul Barnett told News Center 7 they both went to Clearview for addiction treatment about a month ago.

They were both kicked out of a hotel that Clearview was using federal dollars to pay for.

“Look at these people standing out here. He kicked everybody out for nothing. For his pocket,” Barnett said.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with Clearview’s lead counselor, Ryan Schnell, on Monday.

He said the center expected some movement with Hill’s court case and hoped it would start getting Medicaid funding again.

