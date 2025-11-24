Valet driver facing charges after going 128 mph in hospital patient’s Mercedes

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A valet driver with the Cleveland Clinic was pulled over for speeding in a patient’s car on Friday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The traffic stop happened on Interstate 77 around 1:30 a.m. in Newburgh Heights.

The valet driver, identified as 19-year-old Lamar Williams, was reportedly going 128 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to WOIO-19.

Body camera footage obtained by our affiliate shows Williams telling the officer that he is a valet driver for the hospital and took the car out during his shift to get food.

“Sorry, man, I was just trying to get back to work, man,” Williams told the officer.

Williams said he took the keys he had access to because he didn’t want to use his own car.

He was charged with receiving stolen property, reckless operation, and speeding, WOIO-19 reported.

The Cleveland Clinic told our affiliate in a statement that Williams was not a clinic employee.

“This individual is not an employee of Cleveland Clinic. We take the safety and security of our patients and their property very seriously. We are working closely with law enforcement and the vendor involved to support the investigation and ensure appropriate actions are taken,” the statement said.

WOIO-19 requested a comment from the valet company, Towne Park Valet, but they have not heard back.

