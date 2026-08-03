People hold parade to support local woman battling terminal cancer

MIAMI TWP. — People came together to support a mom battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

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A community parade was held in Miami Township on Sunday to support 27-year-old Leah as she continues to battle glioblastoma.

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Our news crew spoke with Leah and her mother, Angela Moore, about what the support means to them.

“I think the biggest thing is not so much a parade for her today that we’re doing that Jessica has put together,” said Angela. “It’s something that shows community strength and love for Leah. Not only for Leah, but for everyone battling terminal illness.”

They met at Miami View Park.

The parade included decorated vehicles and signs as they drove to Leah’s house.

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