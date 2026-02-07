People gather in Dayton to support Haitian refugees

DAYTON — People gathered in Downtown Dayton to demonstrate against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and stand with Haitians living in Springfield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson has reaction from both sides LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00 on WHIO.com and on our streaming app.

TRENDING STORIES:

This was one of several demonstrations across Ohio on Saturday.

A woman named Allyson told Patterson that she comes out every time to protest.

She said that Haitians in Springfield are scared, and they are there to support.

“There are people that do not have voices in this community, and we need to make sure that their voices are heard, whether they’re here or not.”

The city has been in the spotlight because its Temporary Protective Status was scheduled to end on February 3. But a federal judge granted a pause for the termination of the status earlier this week.

Patterson also spoke with State Representative Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) on Saturday.

“To me, temporary is temporary,” he said. “I don’t understand why one federal judge thinks they can step in and halt something that everybody knew was temporary.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group