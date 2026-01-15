Patient at Ohio medical center grabs officer’s gun, fires shot during struggle, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A patient at an Ohio medical center attacked a security officer with their own gun on Wednesday night, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

The Grove City Division of Police said the incident happened at Mount Carmel Grove City Medical Center just before midnight.

Authorities said the security officer was walking a patient through a hallway when they grabbed the officer’s gun, WBNS-10.

The gun stayed in the holster, but the patient was able to pull the trigger.

A bullet hit the wall, but no one was struck.

WBNS-10 obtained a police report, which identifies the patient as 31-year-old Zachary Mair.

Mair was placed under arrest for aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

The security officer sustained minor injuries in this incident.

Mount Carmel Grove City released a statement to WBNS-10, which in part said, “Safety is one of our core values and our top priority is ensuring everyone remain safe at our care sites. We are reviewing the incident to determine whether any improvements can be made to further enhance safety.”

