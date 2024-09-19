Patchy fog north of I-70; above normal temperatures this weekend, rain chances next week

MIAMI VALLEY — After a long stretch of warm weather, the Miami Valley could finally see rain next week.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING these chances and has the latest TIMING this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Dry weather and warm temperatures will continue throughout the weekend but

We are seeing patchy fog across Shelby and Auglaize counties Thursday morning, according to Ritz.

Once the fog burns out, we will have sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Bus stop forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The area will see above-normal temperatures on Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. That is about 10-15 degrees above normal, Ritz says.

Fall will officially begin Sunday at 8:43 a.m. with highs in the upper 80s, but clouds will increase.

Futurecast for Monday at 5 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A cold front could lead to some chances of rain Monday through Wednesday, Ritz states.

News Center 7 will provide updates.

