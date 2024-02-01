Passenger rail could bring millions of dollars to region, new study says

MIAMI VALLEY — A new study says that a passenger rail could bring millions of dollars to the region’s economy.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: What potential Amtrak expansion could do to state’s economy, non-profit says

Scioto Analysis released the economic impact on Wednesday as it looked at the statewide effects of the proposed Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati rail corridor, also known as the 3C&D Corridor.

News Center 7 originally reported back in December that the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) chose four Ohio routes as its priorities for expansion, according to Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown’s office.

Among the corridors that are getting funding is the Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati route.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 4 Ohio routes, including Dayton, chosen as priorities as part of Amtrak expansion

>>RELATED: Amtrak expansion in infrastructure bill to connect Dayton to Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus

Amtrack has proposed two new stations in the Greater Dayton area: one in Dayton and another in Springfield.

The study estimated the number of passengers who may use the stations and the range of revenue a passenger rail could bring to those cities.

It showed the following:

Between 2,300 to 4,600 passengers could use the Springfield station per year and bring in about $460,000 to $860,000 in revenue.

Between 28,000 to 57,000 passengers could the Dayton station per year and bring in about $5 million to $10 million in revenue.

The study also shows that it would generate between 220 and 280 jobs. The most jobs would be created in the construction industry, which would be between 120 and 160 new jobs created.

>>RELATED: ‘I would love to see it;’ People excited for potential Amtrak expansion in Ohio

The study also estimates that the 3C&D Corridor could have an economic impact of between $25 million and $47 million on the state of Ohio each year.

Ohio is currently waiting on word from the FRA on passenger rail corridor planning grant applications as a first step in expanding intercity connections on a half-dozen Ohio corridors, according to the study. The 3C&D Corridor is among them.

For more on the study, visit this website.

©2024 Cox Media Group