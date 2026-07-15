Passenger dies over a week after crash involving dump truck on SR 4

DAYTON — A man has died 10 days after being involved in a crash on State Route 4.
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As previously reported, the crash happened on State Route 4 northbound near Valley Street around 9:40 p.m. on July 3.
The passenger, a 57-year-old man, died from his injuries on Monday, the Dayton Police Department confirmed on Wednesday.
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A spokesperson for Dayton Police previously told News Center 7 that a burgundy Buick LaCrosse was northbound on SR 4 when it went off the right side of the road and hit a GMC pickup dump truck.
The GMC was filled with cement and had broken down on the side of the road.
The impact pushed the GMC into a highway light pole, knocking it down across the northbound lanes.
The driver of the Buick, a 40-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the driver of the Buick did not have a valid driver’s license, and added that neither man had a seat belt on.
The crash shut down the northbound lanes for about four hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
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