Parts of road closed due to flooding in Shelby County

BOTKINS, Shelby County — Portions of a busy road in Shelby County are closed due to flooding.

The Village of Botkins posted on social media that County Road 25-A, near State Route 274, is blocked due to heavy rainfall and high water.

According to the National Weather Service, Shelby County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 4 p.m.

Crews are currently placing signs to block the roadway, according to the post.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and drive with caution.

