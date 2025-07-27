1 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Shelby County

SIDNEY — One person was taken to an area hospital after a crash on Interstate 75 in Shelby County on Sunday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
The crash was reported on I-75 South near mile marker 88 in Sidney around 10:40 a.m.
The dispatcher said only one vehicle was involved.
OHGO cameras show that traffic is backed up in both southbound lanes.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
