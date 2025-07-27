UPDATE: 7 people hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Seven people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 4:17 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Arlene Ave and Owens Drive on reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man arrested after hours-long police standoff prompted emergency alerts
- Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
- 1 in custody after multi-county police pursuit ends in Clark County
Seven people were taken to area hospitals, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The sergeant also confirmed that all seven people’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
Additional details were not immediately available.
We will continue following this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group