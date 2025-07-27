UPDATE: 7 people hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Seven people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 4:17 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Arlene Ave and Owens Drive on reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Seven people were taken to area hospitals, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The sergeant also confirmed that all seven people’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We will continue following this developing story.

