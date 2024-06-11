Part of Miami Valley to receive over $4 million in state funding for water projects

CLARK/GREENE COUNTY — Part of the Miami Valley will receive at least $4 million in state funding for water projects.

Clark and Greene counties are receiving these funds as part of the Ohio BUILDS Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant program, according to State Senator Bob Hackett.

“It is important to keep our water systems safe, updated, and maintained so our neighborhoods stay a great place to live and work,” he said. “These funds are going to have a positive impact.”

Greene County will get $2.5 million in gap funding to complete, improve, and expand the available water supply by developing a 57-acre property on Hilltop Road into a groundwater-producing wellfield.

The Village of Yellow Springs will get at least $450,000 in funding to replace ductile iron water main copper service lines.

The Village of North Hampton was awarded more than $1.3 million in state funds to replace the village’s water tower.

Ohio BUILDS has provided nearly $620 million in state funding support water projects across the state since 2021.

