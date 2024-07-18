Part of busy road remains closed after Oakwood water main break

OAKWOOD — Part of a busy road remains closed after a water main break in Oakwood.

As News Center 7 reported Wednesday, a water main break closed Far Hills Avenue between Dellwood Avenue and Greenmount Boulevard.

The city had asked drivers to avoid the area but much of the road is back open.

Photos from our news crew early Thursday morning show the one lane remains closed on Far Hills Avenue.

