OAKWOOD — A water main break is impacting traffic in Oakwood.

Far Hills Avenue is closed between Dellwood Avenue and Greenmount Boulevard due to the water main break, according to a spokesperson for the Oakwood Department of Public Safety.

>> Bill’s Donuts Shop reopening for carry-out only today as renovations continue

The closure will last until further notice.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

We will continue updating this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group