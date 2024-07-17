Bill’s Donuts Shop reopening for carry-out only today as renovations continue

CENTERVILLE — Bill’s Donut Shop will be reopening today, but it will only be for carry-out only.

As News Center 7 reported in April, the shop was set to temporarily close for renovations on July 7. That happened and now it is set to reopen at 3 p.m. today for carry-out orders only.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bill’s Donut Shop to undergo renovations this summer

Owner Marshall Lachman told News Center 7 in April that the purpose of the refurbishment was meant to “ensure that Bill’s is around for at least another 45 years while maintaining the quality and freshness of our donuts while also enhancing our customers’ experience while in the shop.”

Lachman bought and took over ownership of the donut shop in September, as News Center 7 previously reported.

The work is expected to be done by Aug. 1.

©2024 Cox Media Group