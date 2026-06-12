Part of busy road closed due to wires down in Northern Miami Valley

MERCER COUNTY — Part of a busy road is closed in Mercer County on Friday.
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U.S. 33 is closed in both directions between U.S. 127 and State Route 197 due to wires down, according to the Mercer County dispatchers.
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- Almost 4000 without power after storms move through region
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The dispatcher told News Center 7 that the wires were down after Thursday night’s storms.
The Mercer County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said in a social media post that several wires are down. They added that first responders will be out and about.
News Center 7 has contacted the Mercer County EMA to learn the extent of damage.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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