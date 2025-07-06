Part of busy intersection closed after crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TWP. — Several officers and medics responded to a crash at a busy local intersection late Saturday night.
Miami Township officers and Miami Valley Fire District medics were dispatched just before 11:30 p.m. to Austin Blvd and State Route 741 on reports of a crash.
ODOT cameras show that medics have closed part of Austin Boulevard at State Route 741.
It also shows at least two cars involved in the crash. Airbags were deployed inside one vehicle.
The other vehicle appeared to sustain front-end damage.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if there are injuries.
We will update this developing story.
