Parents rush to reunification center after deadly school bus crash

CLARK COUNTY — Dozens of parents have arrived at a reunification center set up after a deadly school crash involving a Northwestern school bus in Clark County, Tuesday morning.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is at the reunification center and observed a very emotional scene where several parents were waiting to be reunited with their children.

Northwestern Local Schools posted to Facebook that parents should go to the German Township Firehouse at 3940 Lawrenceville Drive, to be reunified with their child.

An unknown number of children who were on the school bus were transported to the firehouse to meet their parents.

Clark County Emergency Management is at the firehouse assisting with the situation.

German Township Reunification Center Parents gather at the German Township Firehouse to be reunified with their children after hearing about a crash involving a Northwestern school bus.

Parents can pick up their children once they have been contacted.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that one person has died and several are injured and have been transported to the hospital.

The school district also confirmed that the school bus was driving an elementary route.

News Center 7 has multiple reporters and photographers heading to the scene working to learn new details.

We will continue providing updates on air and online.





