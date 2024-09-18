Parents concerned after BB gun, ‘replica gun’ brought to Fairborn school

FAIRBORN — Parents were sent an email about a student who brought a replica gun to a Fairborn school last week.

The email comes after staff found a BB gun in a student’s bookbag.

Fairborn Intermediate School experienced back-to-back incidents concerning weapons. According to the email sent to parents on Tuesday, a student had a BB gun in their bookbag during PE class. A week before that email, a student brought a replica gun to campus.

Fairborn Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli says this is the first time something like this has happened since back-to-back and they’re putting an action plan in place.

