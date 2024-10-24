Own a piece of historic Ohio bar; items up for auction before bulldozers move in

DUBLIN, Ohio — Thousands of items from a historic Ohio bar are up for auction.

The Bogey Inn in Dublin closed its doors in 2022 after the death of its owners and briefly reopened in 2023 and again earlier this summer, according to WCMH.

Now, more than 800 of the restaurant’s items have been listed on an online auction that closes at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Some of the items with the most bids include a group of entrance and parking signs, bar chairs, and a Jack Daniels statue that towered over the restaurants.

Also included in the auction are two bounce houses.

The auction company previously told The Columbus Dispatch that the building could be demolished.

