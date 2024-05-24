OVI Task Force to hold 2 checkpoints in Dayton; Where they will be

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Motorists in the Dayton area may encounter OVI checkpoints Friday night, according to a spokesperson from the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County.

The OVI Task Force and Dayton Police Department announced that they will operate four sobriety checkpoints at the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Two of the checkpoints will be held on Friday in Dayton:

Stanley Avenue and Troy Street from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

S. Smithville and Linden Avenue from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The other checkpoints were held Thursday night on E. Third Street and Wayne Avenue.

The OVI Task Force was designed to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related car crashes, injuries, and deaths in Montgomery County.

“Sobriety checkpoints help deter impaired driving, and they aid in the apprehension of impaired drivers who choose to get behind the wheel and drive,” the spokesperson said.

Authorities with the task force will provide operational support for the checkpoint.

