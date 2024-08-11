Overnight crash shuts down Xenia road

XENIA — An overnight crash is impacting traffic in Xenia on Sunday.

According to the City of Xenia Fire Division, North Detroit Street will be closed between Ankeney Mill Road and Wilson Road for an extended period of time.

The detour will involve E. Ankeney Mill Road, Sutton Drive, and Wilson Drive.

We will update this story once the road reopens.

Due to an overnight crash involving an electric pole, N Detroit St will be closed between Ankeney Mill Rd and Wilson Rd... Posted by City of Xenia Fire Division on Sunday, August 11, 2024

