Overhead sign falls across Ohio interstate after crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — An overhead sign along an interstate in Ohio fell after a crash on Monday.

The crash happened on Interstate 77 north in Copley Township, our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV reported.

A preliminary investigation found that a semi-truck went across three lanes of traffic and hit a median wall.

The impact caused the sign to fall across the southbound lanes of traffic, WOIO-19 reported.

The southbound lanes were closed for several hours.

Authorities told WOIO-19 that the truck driver was injured in the crash; however, it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

No one else was injured in this crash.

Photos from the scene show that there was snow on the interstate at the time of the crash.

