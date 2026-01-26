BBB warns of snow removal scams after historic winter storm

MIAMI VALLEY — Some people are looking to take advantage as neighbors dig out after a record-breaking snowstorm.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the Better Business Bureau says that scammers take advantage of every current event, and the weather is no exception.

Parts of the region saw as much as 14 inches of snow from this historic winter storm.

News Center 7 Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz said several people have their cars snowed in, as well as driveways and sidewalks.

“Trying to get the little car out,” said Tammy Tillman. “(I) still have to go to work, but that’s okay.”

Hershovitz spoke with Tammy as she was brushing her car off and shoveling her driveway.

“We usually do it ourselves, because we just don’t think ahead,” she laughed.

Hershovitz said that many people are realizing that this foot of snow is more than they can handle.

“Scammers do take advantage of every current event, and the weather is no exception for that,” said Sherr Sword, VP of Communications with the Miami Valley’s Better Business Bureau.

She said that people must be careful about hiring someone at the last minute to take care of their snow.

“Take your time and hire the right contractor,” she said. “You know, research them. Get references. Talk to people who have used their services to see what their experience has been.”

Hershovitz said that there are many social media posts offering snow removal.

Sword added that someone, including a kid, may even knock on your door.

“Never pay in full upfront for their work,” she said. “They may take your money and run, and you never get that driveway shoveled.”

Sword recommends people do research before the storm and keep a list of trusted companies to call.

“We know we live in Ohio; we know the snow is going to come eventually,” she told Hershovitz. “So, before the season starts, plan ahead and know who is there to do the jobs that you need done.”

Hershovitz asked Tammy if she wished that she had a plow or if someone came to shovel.

“That would be nice at this point, yes,” she answered.

Sword told Hershovitz that if this cold makes something go wrong with your home, the same rules apply. Make sure you know who you are dealing with before giving them any money.

