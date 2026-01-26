STAY INFORMED: Several school districts decide to close, go virtual on Tuesday

MIAMI VALLEY — Several school districts have decided to close or go virtual across the region on Tuesday.

In Montgomery County, multiple districts have announced closures for Tuesday. This includes Dayton Public Schools, Huber Heights City Schools, Kettering City Schools, Centerville Schools, Brookville Local Schools, Miamisburg City Schools, Vandalia Butler Schools, Northridge Schools, Northmont City Schools, and Oakwood City Schools.

Some of the major school districts in Greene County that are closed on Tuesday are Beavercreek City Schools, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools, Fairborn City Schools, and Xenia Community Schools.

In Miami County, Tipp City Schools will be its first “Online Learning Day,” of the year. Troy City Schools and Covington Exempted Village Schools are closed on Tuesday, but will be on remote learning.

Piqua City Schools, Milton Union Schools, Newton Local Schools, and Bradford Schools are closed on Tuesday.

Springfield City Schools, Clark-Shawnee Local Schools, Northeastern Local Schools, Greenon Local Schools, and Northwestern Local Schools in Clark County are closed on Tuesday.

Springfield-Clark CTC’s campus is closed, but classes will be held as an E-Learning Day. Emmanuel Christian-Academy’s campus is also closed, but students will be on remote learning.

