Over 950 free rides provided through ArriveSafe program on St. Patrick’s Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County’s ArriveSafe program provided over 950 free rides on St. Patrick’s Day.

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The ArriveSafe program provided 957 free rides over St. Patrick’s Day, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Matt Heck in a post shared on social media.

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“THANK YOU to the Uber drivers and those who made the smart decision to not drink and drive!” Heck said in his post.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the program offered a voucher for up to $20 off the cost of a ride home to prevent impaired driving.

The ArriveSafe program has been operating since 2007 and has provided nearly 30,000 safe and sober rides home for residents.

It aims to reduce holiday traffic fatalities and impaired driving.

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