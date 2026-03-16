Montgomery Co. Prosecutor offers ArriveSafe program for St. Patrick’s Day

DAYTON — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck announced the ArriveSafe program will provide free Uber rides during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. The program offers a voucher for up to $20 off the cost of a ride home to prevent impaired driving.

The voucher is active starting at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, and continues through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. This service aims to reduce holiday traffic fatalities, which historical data suggests frequently involve drivers with high blood alcohol levels.

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Data from the prosecutor’s office shows that between 2019 and 2023, nearly 38% of all fatal traffic crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday involved a drunk driver. Of those fatalities, 70% involved a driver with a blood alcohol content double the legal limit.

The ArriveSafe program has been operating since 2007. To date, the initiative has provided nearly 30,000 safe and sober rides home for residents. The program is maintained through partnerships with Heidelberg Distributing Company/Budweiser and Key-Ads of Dayton.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Heck said local police will increase patrols during the holiday to monitor for impaired drivers. “Our law enforcement partners will be out in full force on St. Patrick’s Day,” Heck said. “They aren’t looking to ruin your fun – they’re looking to save your life and the lives of others sharing the road with you. This St. Patrick’s Day, use ArriveSafe. It’s free, it’s easy, and it’s the only responsible choice.”

Heck reminded residents that the program is designed to protect both the drivers and the community at large. “Remember, the life you save may be your own!” Heck said.

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