Crash knocks out power for over 2,000 in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Several AES Customers in Montgomery County are experiencing power outages due to a car crash.
As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, 2,006 customers in Montgomery County are without power.
The power outage was caused by a car accident at the intersection of Smithville Road and Radio Road in Dayton, according to an AES spokesperson.
Crews are on site working to restore power.
According to the AES Outage Map, the outage was reported at 12:35 p.m. Friday.
It is unknown when crews expect to get power back.
We will continue to update this story.
