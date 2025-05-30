Crash knocks out power for over 2,000 in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Several AES Customers in Montgomery County are experiencing power outages due to a car crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, 2,006 customers in Montgomery County are without power.

The power outage was caused by a car accident at the intersection of Smithville Road and Radio Road in Dayton, according to an AES spokesperson.

Crews are on site working to restore power.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the AES Outage Map, the outage was reported at 12:35 p.m. Friday.

It is unknown when crews expect to get power back.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group