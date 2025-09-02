Over 250 deadly crashes across Ohio during this year’s 100 deadliest days, data shows

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Labor Day is the official end to the 100 deadliest days.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the chance of getting in a car crash during this time is higher than any other time of year.

Within the last three months, there have been more than 250 deadly crashes across Ohio, according to OSHP data.

Downtown Xenia was busy with drivers on Wednesday afternoon.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked to retired Army veteran Michael Gooden.

He said he’s driven all over the world, thanks to his military career.

“I drove east, southeast, west, overseas, Korea, Afghanistan,” Gooden said.

He added that there’s one thing he’s noticed about drivers everywhere.

“Impatience, everybody appears to be in a hurry,” Gooden said.

News Center 7 looked at the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash dashboard and learned that there have been 19 deadly crashes across the four major counties in the Miami Valley since May.

Teenagers were involved in 672 crashes, according to the dashboard.

Montgomery County had more crashes than any other county in the region.

Troopers said this is due to a few reasons, including more people traveling for holidays or vacations, more teen drivers, and people getting behind the wheel impaired.

“I never knew that,” Gooden said.

His advice is to be patient on the road, drive sober, and don’t drive tired.

“This is my experience, it’s a lot more being tired than the alcohol and drugs that cause the accidents,” he said. “Just pay attention to the little things and just drive safe, you’ll get there.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police departments ask drivers to report any dangerous driving.

