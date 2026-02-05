Over 1K grams of fentanyl, several guns found during drug bust in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was arrested after a drug bust in Dayton on Thursday.

Dayton police detectives served a search warrant in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue on Feb. 5, according to a social media post from the department.

As a result of the warrant, approximately 1,308.8 grams of fentanyl, 134.8 grams of crack cocaine, and 10,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized.

Six firearms, several rounds of ammunition, and $138,751 was also seized, according to the department.

A 34-year-old man was arrested, and charges are being presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The department didn’t identify the suspect, but Montgomery County Jail records show Keith Devon Jones, 34, was arrested at 312 Richmond Avenue for suspicion of trafficking in drugs and drug possession charges on Wednesday morning.

