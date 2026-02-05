Man found dead in trash compactor at CVS in Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A man working as a contractor at a CVS was found dead inside a trash compactor on Wednesday night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Authorities have identified the man as 34-year-old Andrew Strand, of Brunswick.

The incident happened at the CVS in the 17000 block of Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights.

Strand’s wife called the police just before 10 p.m., telling them she hadn’t heard from her husband and tracked his phone to the store.

WOIO-19 reported that she told authorities that he was performing contract work at the facility.

Police searched the property and found the man’s body inside the trash compactor at the rear of the building.

Shaker Heights Police Commander John Cole told WOIO-19 that the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is working to determine Strand’s cause and manner of death.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,” Cole said.

WOIO-19 obtained a statement from CVS, which said, “We’re cooperating with police as they investigate the death of a contractor outside our Chagrin Blvd store.”

