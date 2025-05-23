Over 100 mph on busy road; trooper stops driver going at least 40 mph over speed limit

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A driver was recently stopped for going at least 40 mph over the speed limit in Ohio.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) trooper cited a driver for traveling 106 mph in a 60-mph zone, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on Sunday on Interstate 480 in Cuyahoga County.

OSHP posted a photo on its Facebook page.

They have asked drivers to slow down “so all can make it safely to their destination.”

