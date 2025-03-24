Otters on the run after escaping zoo during snowstorm

SUAMICO, Wis. — The search for two otters is underway after they escaped a Wisoncin zoo.

On March 20 during a winter storm, river otters Louie and Ophelia left their habitat through a small hole in buried fencing they managed to make big enough to get out, according to NEW Zoo & Adventure Park.

Tracks in the snow and video from overnight cameras showed the “wild night” the otters had sliding around the zoo.

Louie and Ophelia were born in the wild and brought into human care through rehabilitation.

The zoo said it is likely the pair will stay close to the zoo and may even return on their own.

The otters are not a danger to the public.

Updates will be shared on the zoo’s website.

Otter Sighting -Otter Update- We have received some reports of possible sightings of Louie and Ophelia in the area and have even received some photos and videos - like the ones shown here from 3/20 - which are particularly appreciated. Zoo staff are reviewing all reports carefully. The hope is that one (or both) will be spotted in the same location more than once, indicating a good location for potentially retrieving them. Thanks to everyone who has sent in your sightings and to those who have shown your support. Hopefully we'll have more information to share soon. Posted by NEW Zoo & Adventure Park on Sunday, March 23, 2025

