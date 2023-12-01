UPDATE: Coroner on scene of deadly pedestrian crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TWP. — UPDATE @7:23 a.m.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has arrived at the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash in Clark County Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched around 5:38 a.m. on initial reports of a serious crash on Springfield Xenia Road and Fairfield Pike.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene and providing updates.

He reports that the Clark County coroner arrived on the scene just before 7:20 a.m. Friday morning.

Video and photos show several state troopers investigating the crash. Several medics are also at the scene.

Traffic is also closed at Springfield Xenia Road and Fairfield Pike in Springfield Township.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

UPDATE@ 6:50 a.m.

Several state troopers are investigating a serious crash in Clark County Friday morning.

Troopers and Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 5:38 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on Springfield Xenia Road and Fairfield Pike.

Video and photos show several troopers investigating the crash. Several medics are also at the scene.

Traffic is blocked off at Springfield Xenia Road and Fairfield Pike in Springfield Township.

We have reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for more information.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Ohio State Highway troopers are investigating a crash in Clark County Friday morning.

State troopers and Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 5:38 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on Springfield Xenia Road and Fairfield Pike.

OSHP dispatchers tell News Center 7 troopers are investigating the crash but could not provide any other details.

