Ordinance that would crack down on ‘nuisance’ parties declared emergency legislation

DAYTON — Dayton city leaders showed they are considering getting aggressive when it comes to nuisance parties.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Dayton City commissioners held their first reading of the ordinance Wednesday some hope will prevent parties from getting out of control.

John Hawn works downtown, he said he has seen more and more parties.

“I just see more of it now than I ever did. I don’t know there’s just a lot more violence. If you don’t control it, it is just going to get worse and worse,” Hawn said.

City commissioners declared the ordinance an emergency, meaning when passed it will take effect immediately.

This comes as University of Dayton students prepare for their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the ordinance would make it so that if a party is classified as a nuisance officers can order everyone to leave.

Those who do not police could be arrested and they could face a minor misdemeanor.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Hawn said.

City Manager Shelley Dickstein said since COVID 19 there’s been more noticeable disorderly gatherings across the city.

“We’ve had issues where property owners do everything they’re supposed to do but then a leasing body, a person leasing the property, has bad intentions,” Dickstein said.

She thinks this could be an effective tool for police.

“Our community has been very loud and vocal about a lot of these situations and then the safety aspects, the disruption that these events create in business areas as well as in the residential,” Dickstein said.

The commission is expected to vote in two weeks.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





