Opening date set for MetroParks Ice Rink

DAYTON — Five Rivers MetroParks is gearing up to open the region’s largest outdoor ice rink for the season.

The ice rink at Riverscape MetroPark will officially open on Friday, Nov. 28.

Hours during the opening weekend are:

Friday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30, 1 to 5 p.m.

There are also scheduled special skating theme nights that begin on opening night and continue throughout the season. They include:

Nov. 28: Winter Welcome Skate

Dec. 5: Good Grief Skate

Dec. 12: Tinsel 2.0 Skate

Dec. 19: Santa is Coming Skate

Dec. 26: Wizarding World Skate

Admission is $7 per day, and ice skates are available for rent for $3. Children under the age of three enter for free with a paying adult.

The ice rink’s season ends on Friday, Feb. 27.

More information about discounts, season passes, lessons, and more can be found here.

