Opening date set for MetroParks Ice Rink

DAYTON — Five Rivers MetroParks is gearing up to open the region’s largest outdoor ice rink for the season.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The ice rink at Riverscape MetroPark will officially open on Friday, Nov. 28.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 men dead after plane crashes in Ohio field, OSHP says
- Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Montgomery County
- Several local high schools advance to football regional finals
Hours during the opening weekend are:
- Friday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 30, 1 to 5 p.m.
There are also scheduled special skating theme nights that begin on opening night and continue throughout the season. They include:
- Nov. 28: Winter Welcome Skate
- Dec. 5: Good Grief Skate
- Dec. 12: Tinsel 2.0 Skate
- Dec. 19: Santa is Coming Skate
- Dec. 26: Wizarding World Skate
Admission is $7 per day, and ice skates are available for rent for $3. Children under the age of three enter for free with a paying adult.
The ice rink’s season ends on Friday, Feb. 27.
More information about discounts, season passes, lessons, and more can be found here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group